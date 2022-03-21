The Real Reason Maksim Chomerkovskiy Just Returned To Poland

Maksim Chrmerkovskiy was able to quickly return to Poland after only a few weeks of desperately trying to leave Europe. Interview with Chmerkovskiy CNNThat he could not help but feel it was all he could do. “survivor’s remorse,” which is why he’s now back in Poland helping with refugee relief efforts. The “DWTS”The pro dancer took to Instagram to update his followers and fans on his plans to help the Ukrainians who were forced to flee Russia’s war. Chmerkovskiy explained that his family has started a charitable organization called Baranova 27, which was named after their street address in their hometown of Odessa. Chmerkovskiy said that he worked with Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong which has its own success strategy for helping Ukraine.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Chmerkovskiy added, “Humanitarian crisis is getting worse. People are getting hurt worse. There are more people hurt, and there are more people affected … Tune out, go to church, spend time with your family. Do your thing. But please, come back to us and come back to realization that a lot of people still need our help, and we should continue providing this support, because we now showed Ukraine as a world, that we can all do it together, and we have to continue probably doing that.”This sounds, in other words: a humanitarian mission that is very close to Chmerkovskiy’s heart.