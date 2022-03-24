The Real Reason Lindsey Graham Stormed out Of Ketanji-Brown Jackson’s Scotus Hearing

Joe Biden’s nominated replacement for Stephen G. Breyer would be the first Black female Supreme Court judge — adding diversity to the majority male (6-3) and majority-white (7-2) group. Per The White House, Ketanji Brown Jackson “is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and has an unusual breadth of experience.”However, the New York PostThe nomination is not popular with Republicans.

Lindsey Graham has been particularly outraged. South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham attacked Jackson for defending Guantanamo detainees, while she was a public defense lawyer. She claimed that people who believe the Constitution are not accountable. “trash”Support Jackson’s nomination. Graham said he would not care if any Gitmo prisoner died. “without trial” — apparently showing a disregard for the 14th amendment right of due process. According to the Daily BeastAfter being taught by Dick Durbin about Guantanamo, he flew into fury.

Graham started to throw out “alternative facts” to support his decree that Gitmo should never close — such as claiming the recidivism rate was sky high — Durbin interceded. He calmly stated that it costs. “$12 – $13 million per year” to hold each of the 39 detainees – and the recidivism rate was, actually, five percent. “If it cost $500 million to keep them in jail, keep them in jail because they’ll go back to the fight,”Graham shouted. “This whole thing by the left about this war ain’t working!”This is the moment when you are done.