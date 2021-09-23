The Real Reason Kellan Lutz Left FBI: Most Wanted

In February 2020, Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany Lutz, shared the devastating news that they had lost their baby when Brittany was six months pregnant, according to People magazine. In an emotional Instagram post, Brittany revealed that she almost died, too. “My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here,” The caption said, in part. In February 2021, Kellan and Brittany welcomed their first child together — a healthy baby girl named Ashtyn – according to People magazine. Kellan had to rethink many aspects of his life after the birth.

“[The year] 2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system,” Kellan captioned his lengthy Instagram post on September 22. “If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away,” he added.