The real reason Help actress Jodie Comer, 28 still lives at home with her parents – and why she never wants to move out

JODIE Comer loves living at home with her parents and admits she never wants to move out.

28-year old Killing Eve star Jodie Comer loves her family and would live happily with her family in Childwall (Little Liverpool) for ever.

4 Killing Eve star Jodie Comer loves life at home with her family

4 The actress from Liverpool has shunned the city lights of Hollywood, New York and London

4 Jodie and her mum Credit: instagram/JODIE COMER

No doubt the bright lights of Hollywood, New York, or London have beckoned since she sky-rocketed to fame in 2018.

But Jodie told The Times: “I’d live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could.

“(But) I’m definitely looking to move out. I recognise I need my own space and independence. I just don’t want to do it.”

After spending 18 months locked up in Liverpool, the movie star said that she will never again take her home comforts for granted.

She said, “As much (as) I’d like to be carrying on with work), I’ve actually been allowed to come home, unpack seven suitcases since I haven’t gone here, and I’ve thrown so much rubbish out.”

“And, actually, to have a bit of stillness, and be stationary, I’m actually really kind of… I’m a bit embarrassed to say I’m kind of enjoying it.”

For her role in the hit BBC crime thriller Killing Eve, the actress won the Outstanding Actress Emmys gong.

She expressed her regret to her parents that she had not invited them to the ceremony.

She claimed she was worried that the panel would ignore her role in Villanelle’s psychotic assassin.

“One, I’m sorry. Two, I love you and I’m going to bring it home. Thank you very much.”

She was also the winner of the TV Bafta for Leading Actress in 2019. She revealed that her parents took the gong to a Liverpool pub crawl.

She said: “My dad had it out on the train, and this woman went: ‘That’s not from Poundland, is it?’ This other woman said: ‘Is that the real thing?’ He said, ‘Yeah, do you want to touch it?’

“They took it on a pub crawl. They were so proud.”

4 Jodie and her brother Charlie

Help – Trailer for the Channel 4 drama starring Jodie Comer