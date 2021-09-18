The Real Reason Grimes’ Son Doesn’t Call Her ‘Mom’

The Real Reason Grimes' Son Doesn't Call Her 'Mom'
By Brandon Pitt
Grimes isn’t a regular mom. She is a cool mom. Beyond that, she’s a mom who isn’t really into the word “mother.” That’s what the star told Vogue while she was getting ready for her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala.

While opening up about parenthood, Grimes noted, “I think having a baby was a big kind of rebirth for me, like artistically.” Granted, she also pointed out something else that she’s noticed when it comes to her relationship with being a parent, saying, “Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word.” She later added, “I don’t even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don’t, I can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

Either Grimes’ son feels the same way about that word or, as his mom thinks might have happened, he’s in tune with her feelings. Going on to say that her detachment from the word is “really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama,'” she added, “Maybe he can like sense my distaste for the word ‘mother.'” While calling her Claire seems to work, perhaps he could also go with Grimetastic-Mommy or C-Mama.

