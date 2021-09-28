The Real Reason Dale Moss And Clare Crawley Are Done For Good

In February, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss seemed to reconcile following their January split, itself coming just two months after their engagement aired on “The Bachelorette.” Talk about a whirlwind! Both the couple shared their first date on July 4th. “Happy 4th of July!!!” the hairdresser wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Dale. “This exact day/time last year I was packing my car and heading out solo to Palm Springs… What a difference a year makes!” Dale commented on the post, “Almost a year ago today I was able to hold you in my arms for the first time.”

The couple was last spotted out in early September at the U.S. Open in New York City. Clare shared a photo on Instagram of her and Dale meeting with Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston and her fiance Blake Moynes. Dale was seen alone at a wedding two weeks after the couple were last seen together in NYC. “Clare was invited as his plus one but didn’t end up going,” an insider divulged to Us Weekly, and rumors of another breakup began swirling. Sources confirmed to Page Six just 8 days after Dale attended the nuptials alone that the pair had split again. “Dale and Clare have split again,” The insider claimed. “This time it’s for good. It didn’t end well.”