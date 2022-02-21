The Real Reason Carson Kressley Owes Shanna Moakler An Apology

After his eviction, Carson Kressley got real with Us Weekly about his time on “Celebrity Big Brother 3” and his treatment of fellow contestant Shanna Moakler. Carson confessed he was “completely duped” by Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall, and he believes he owes Shanna “such a big apology.” The former “Queer Eye” star told Us Weekly, “I think we really made a huge mistake,” in terms of eliminating Shanna.

As for why, Carson explained that he should’ve given the “Meet the Barkers” alum more of a chance. “That’s the one thing that I learned that is the most regrettable and has made me feel so awful,” he said, “because we should have listened to her and not the people that I thought we could trust, which we should have known better.” The reality star knew Todrick after working with him on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and thought he could trust him.

In an interview with Parade, Carson claimed Todrick tricked him. “I shouldn’t have believed them. We were very, very duped. They did a fantastic job at it. And I guess that’s excellent gameplay.” But again, Carson’s biggest regret is about Shanna. “The biggest thing that I regret about this whole show is how it went down with Shanna. I would apologize to her 1000 times because I was responsible for that. I should not have listened to them. But I did, and that’s what happened.” Fans hope Shanna will forgive him — how could anyone stay mad at Carson?