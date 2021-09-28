The Real Housewives Star That Left Kaley Cuoco Starstruck

As it turns out, A-list actor Kaley Cuoco had a massive fangirl moment over none other than the matriarch of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, Lisa Vanderpump!

Per Us Weekly, shortly after the celeb spotting, Cuoco took to her Instagram Stories to gush over her amazing brush with the Vanderpump Queen. Along with a photo of Cuoco’s girl squad gathered around a table, she penned a caption that read, “We went to @tomtom and my life was made.” She also pointed herself out in the photo and added, “Me trying to act normal even though I was stalking the entire [Vanderpump Rules] cast.” Things really revved up, however, when LVP paid Cuoco’s table a visit. “And then @lisavanderpump came to our table and my life was made even more.” Ah, stars — they really are just like us!

