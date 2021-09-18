The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

As of this writing, “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14 release date has not been announced. It would be interesting to see if the show was being cancelled if it were another. It’s been around for over a decade. It has survived four presidents. It is almost as old and well-known as Facebook. If “RHONY” was a human baby, it would be starting its freshman year of high school. There are rumors that Andy Cohen and other Bravo producers are looking to shake up the Bravo production team after Season 13’s disappointing ratings.

“RHONY” often starts filming in the fall and usually continues through the winter and holiday season, allowing for at least one tropical vacation and one Christmas meltdown. This schedule would normally lead to a new season dropping in March or April. But according to the Daily Mail at least, Andy has told the cast that production for Season 14 would be delayed while the team finds a way to “revamp” the show. “By having a slight pause, the noise can be reduced, they can reinvent the show, bring it back and make it fun again,” The Mail was informed by a source.

