The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is said to be adding an Olympian to the cast.

The maybe adding a new peach to the group. LoveBScott reports olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will join the remaining ladies of the franchise for Season 14. The four-time gold medalist is said to be spending some time with the other ladies while filming proceeds, though it remains unclear if she will be cast as an official friend to the group or if she’ll be added as an official housewife. Reports say production has every intent to make her a full-fledged peach-toting housewife, but it all depends on how filming goes.

The move comes as many OG RHOA cast members have walked away from the show after serving for years. Supermodel Cynthia Bailey announced she was quitting the show after her 11-season run this week, saying that she was ready to “move on to my next chapter.” She’s not the only woman to walk away. Porsha Williams has also decided to quit the series. She made the declaration on Instagram saying: “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Richards-Ross will be joined by a couple of other new and familiar faces. Sheree Whitfield is reportedly making a return to the franchise. She’ll once again be a housewife on the series along with a newly-promoted Marlo Hampton, who has also earned a peach herself. Whitfield will also bring one of Akon’s wives, Rozina Negusei, on the show for a few episodes as a good friend to the group. Nene Leakes may also make an appearance in the upcoming season. Drew Sidora, whose future on the show was up for debate at one point, will stay on the show for another season following the loss of multiple major cast members. She’ll stay alongside the remaining OGs Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

This isn’t Richards-Ross’s first foray into reality TV. She and her husband, former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross, also had their own TV show, Sanya’s Glam & Gold, which aired on WeTV.