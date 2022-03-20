The Real Housewives’ Countess Apologizes After Being Kicked Out of A Bar for Drunken Antics

Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, a concerning report came out about a certain notorious Real Housewives of New York City alum. Particularly, Manhattan’s Midtown Piano Bar patrons claimed that Luann de Lesseps (aka) had drunken them at the bar. “the Countess,” wouldn’t share the mic – resulting in some arguments with the crowd and de Lesseps getting kicked out. The Bravo star’s rep would only confirm that they were there and had left on their own. But the star herself has spoken up and is apologizing.

Luann De Lesseps, in a statement posted on Instagram, stated that the “regrettable”bar incident has forced her into seeing that she is capable of doing great things. “struggles with alcohol are real!”The Real Housewives of New York CityCastmate profusely apologised to The Townhouse staff as well as all the patrons that were there that night. She also said that she was back in “recovery” again. (If she is returning to rehab, it would be the first time since 2018’s rehab. See the Countess’ full post here:

The Countess’ Alcoholic History

The reality star’s up-and-down journey dealing with her drinking problem has been documented heavily on her mainstay show, the RHONY. She was initially trying to make fun of her drunken 2017 arrest, but it was what prompted her to change. She struggled participating with the rest of the cast in later seasons, though, given their own drunken antics – saying once that she wasn’t sure if never drinking at all was actually right for her personally.

Real Housewives Alums Throw Support Behind Luann de Lesseps

But in the wake of Luann de Lesseps’ recent mea culpa on social media, former and current Real HousewivesHer star power has been a strength. New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs commented on the post with praying hand emojis, while her Ultimate Girls Trip co-star, AtlantaCynthia Bailey, alum, wrote “I love you & support you always!” Several of the Countess’ former New YorkCo-stars, including Kelly Bensimon and Aviva Drescher, also offered support, as did Dorinda Medley. Surprisingly, however, none of de Lesseps’ castmates from the last season rallied for the post yet. “friend of the show”Bershan Shaw said:

We are grateful for your sharing. You are human, and each day is a chance to grow and change. We appreciate your sharing. This is your journey and no one else’s

So far, it isn’t clear if Luann de Lesseps or the others from Season 13 are actually returning again. There were several heated conversations last year which sparked major debate in the community. New York CityHow to get a fanbase “deep”The reunion should be cancelled if the show continues. Recent reports indicate that some of the original faces are returning to the lineup, putting many jobs at risk.

If the Countess does return, it’s pretty clear at this point that evermore of her struggles will play out and be discussed on camera again. We hope she receives the help that she requires. Catch up The Real Housewives of New York Hulu subscribers can stream all past seasons, including the spinoffs.