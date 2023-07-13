The Real Full Monty premieres the first ever drag queen strip-naked by a BBC reality star

The first ever drag queen on ITV’s Real Full Monty will be a star of BBC reality show Drag Race UK.

Icon Ella VaDay will show off her glamorous gear to raise funds and awareness for cancer.

3 The Real Full Monty will feature Drag Race UK third-season icon Ella VaDay whipping off their glamourous kit to raise awareness and money for cancer. Credit: instagram

3 Ella has a special place in her heart for cancer. She previously spoke about Donna who was diagnosed as having Paget’s Disease. Credit: Getty

Ella is played by Dagenham’s Nick Collier in the much-anticipated new series of this strip show.

The Real Full Monty sees celebrities strip off to highlight the importance of checking your body for cancer and recreating the famous striptease from the classic British film.

A source on the show revealed: “Ella has a huge cult following after finishing as a runner up on the third series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, so she’ll bring that new audience over to The Real Full Monty.

“ITV were also really keen to sign a drag queen up after the success The Vivienne had on Dancing On Ice, and bosses think Ella is really fun, hilarious and perfectly captures the spirit of the show.”

Ella has a special place in her heart for cancer. She spoke about Donna before, her mum, who suffered from Paget’s Disease – an uncommon form of the disease that attacks the nipple area and its surrounding areas.

Ella revealed to Central Recorder last year that her mother’s mastectomy was life-or-death.

Ella said, “It’s an obvious thing that she did, but for my mother to have to give up a breast or for any woman, to lose even a small piece, it was a big deal.”

She’s had a tough time. The thing had to be removed. It’s a matter of life and death. It was not easy for her.”

Earlier this week Central Recorder exclusively revealed Ashley Cain will be stripping off for the ITV reality series when it returns to screens later this year.

Ashley is known for his buff body so is bound to send hearts racing when he reveals all in the new series.

Ashley’s motivation for signing up isn’t just to show off his six-pack. It has a much more emotional, raw and personal reason.

The Real Full Monty is broadcast every year in order to increase awareness about cancer and its fight.

Ashley’s driving force is his late daughter Azaylia, who captured the hearts of the nation in 2020 when she was diagnosed with leukaemia aged just two months.

He bravely fought for his little one, but six months later he lost the fight.

Ashley and Azaylia’s mum Safiyya have since separated but they continue to work together to raise vital funds for The Azaylia Foundation, the childhood cancer charity set up in their daughter’s name.

Ashley, a reality star who appeared on The Real Full Monty in the hope that his appearance will raise awareness about this disease.

Central Recorder has reached out to ITV regarding a comment.