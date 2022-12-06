Elizabeth Banks will direct the film. “Cocaine Bear” This may sound like an improvised Hollywood script. It is made from the same material as “Snakes on a Plane” Or “Anaconda,” but the film’s core premise— a bear consuming an obscene amount of the illegal substance — is inspired by a true event.

A forensic document obtained by Digital from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has shed some light into the drugs ingested by the infamous “Cocaine Bear” Georgia, 1985

According to forensic evidence, the cocaine that the bear consumed after discovering 40 white powder cases was 95% pure.

Andrew Carter Thornton II (a former cop turned lawyer and drug smuggler) dumped cocaine while traveling to Colombia in 1985 with millions of dollars’ worth of white powder. He was flying in a Cessna aircraft.

According to the Daily Mirror, Thornton panicked when his plane was reportedly damaged and began to crash. He then allegedly smuggled at least 40 boxes of cocaine into the cockpit.

Realizing the plane was going to crash, he set the autopilot and directed it to the Atlantic Ocean. Thornton was heavily armoured, carrying a Gucci shoe and bulletproof vest as well as thousands of dollars’ worth of cash. A duffel bag contained 77 pounds of cocaine. According to the reports, his 77-pound stash of cocaine had a street worth of more than $14 million.

Thornton’s parachute failed to open and he fell to his death. In Knoxville, Tennessee, his body was found by a homeowner.

Thornton was 60 miles from the crash site.

Knoxville police connected a key found on his body to the plane and ultimately believed Thornton intended to meet someone on the ground to deliver the cocaine.

His 40 empty containers of cocaine ended up in Chattahoochee national forest in Northern Georgia. A 175-pound bear, with empty cocaine containers nearby, was discovered dead months after the accident.

According to the document, hair samples, bone, marrow and two vials of decomposed bear meat were all brought in for study by researchers in 1985.

“A sample of the marrow taken from the bone were both analyzed and found to be positive for cocaine, and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine,” According to the report.

The following items were also found and brought back to the scene. “black nylon parachute bag containing one green duffel bag sealed with Yenti lock containing 34 packages wrapped in tape and plastic bags labeled ‘USA’ containing powder,” According to the document.

According to reports, the bear ingested approximately $15 million worth cocaine.

“[The bear’s] stomach was literally packed to the brim with cocaine. There isn’t a mammal on the planet that could survive that,” Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall was informed by Kenneth Alonso (ex-chief medical examiner, Georgia State Crime Lab), who conducted the bear’s autopsy. “Cerebral hemorrhaging, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure, stroke. You name it, that bear had it.”

Alonso stated to the Associated Press in 1985 that although the bear had only ingested three to four grams of cocaine, the autopsy showed that it consumed far more.

While the film the case has inspired appears to tell the story of a bear that embarks on a violent rampage after ingesting a deadly quantity of cocaine, such an outcome wouldn’t be possible in real life.

It will arrive in theatres next year.