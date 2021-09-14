Juventus Chief Member Reacts To Christiano Ronaldo’s Spectacular Debut For Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo had the best start to his career in Manchester United, scoring two goals to beat Newcastle United on the way to a 4-1 victory. Pavel Nedved from Juventus was not surprised at Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace in his debut for Manchester United.

Red Devils forward, the ideal start to his life as he scored two goals to beat Newcastle United on the way to a 4-1 win. Nedved, Juve’s vice-president, was on TV as Ronaldo scored the second goal of the game to bring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men up 2-1. He was not surprised to see the 36-year-old make such a positive impact.

He stated that DAZN was the correct name. “He scored again? Well, I’m not surprised…”. Nedved’s reaction is a clear indication that he was aware that Juve would be better off without Ronaldo, even though United decided to sell him this summer.

Although it was shocking that they would let go of a player of his caliber, the Serie A club wanted to keep him off their wage bill while they rebuilt. Marcus Rashford reacts at Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace during Man Utd’s thumping Newcastle. Cristiano Ronaldo’s response to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the Newcastle tie speaks volumes.

Juve also had the option to recover a fee from Ronaldo, rather than him being a free agent next year. He made it clear that he wanted to leave Turin. Ronaldo uploaded this Instagram post after the match: “My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams.”

“Along with all my teammates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.”

“It’s a great feeling to be back at Man. United, playing in the Premier League again, but most importantly, happy to support the team! Let’s go, Devils!”

Solskjaer declared after the match: “It feels like one of the old days. It’s special. Cristiano Ronaldo is a special man and a special player for us in the history of the club.”