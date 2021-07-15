The Raid 3 Release Date | Netflix 2021

The Indonesian action thriller movie was originally launched at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) back in September 0f 2011. Afterward, The Raid 2 was originally launched in Indonesia in March of 2012, and later in the U.S in the August of 2012. The film basically revolves around a gentry of people who aim to invade a high-rise cruel drug lord. It is originated in the slums of Jakarta. The lead Rama (Iko Uwais) is the beginner of the group.

We are sure, you have watched 1 and 2 and now desperately waiting for The Raid 3 to hit your screens. After such a long wait, finally, we are here with the latest revelations about The Raid 3 Release Date and others. Read on to know.

The Raid 3 Release Date: Will there be a The Raid 3?

The Raid 1 and 2 happened on 8th September 2011 and 27th March 2014 respectively. Since then, there isn’t been any updates or official revelations about the movie coming for a third chapter.

Soon after the release of part 2, the director Gareth Evans confirmed the movie coming for another chapter that is part 3. But, even after 3 consecutive years after the release of part 2, there aren’t any updates for part 3. It seems that the director Gareth Evans has lost interest in bringing another chapter on the screens of the fans.

It is unlikely that the director will bring it for another part but, there are mere assumptions. If at all, The Raid 3 gets a green signal, the announcements will be made here at the earliest.

The Raid 3 Stars

The Raid 3 hitting our screens chances is quite low. Also, there aren’t any official revelations about its release date or stars. When the same gets officially announced, check this space for updates at the earliest.

This was all for now. Stay tuned here, for future updates on The Raid 3.