The Queen’s Gambit Wins Outstanding Limited Series at Emmys

These shows may be limited to one season, but they sure pack a punch.

I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision were nominated for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology at the 2021 Emmys. While all titles, no matter how dramatic or comedy-oriented, deserve an award, only one cast or crew can win.

It seems members of the Television Academy agree that Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit reigns supreme. The streaming program won the final Emmy Award of the evening, bringing an end to a memorable 2021 Emmys.

In their acceptance speech, producer William Horberg said, “Anya Taylor Joy, what can I say? You brought the sexy back to chess and you inspired a whole generation of girls and young women to realize that patriarchy simply has no defense against our queens.”

The Anya Taylor Joy fronted series was predicted to win after it took the cake at the Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild earlier this year.

The HBO series, Mare of Easttown was also a frontrunner, with Kate Winslet, Evan Peters and Jean Smart earning widespread acclaim for their gritty procedural drama.