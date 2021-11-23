The Queen is looking for a letter writer… you’ll get paid £23k and don’t need ANY qualifications

THE Queen is looking for someone to write letters – the salary is £23,000 and you won’t need any qualifications for this royal role.

This job would not only allow you to work for her Majesty herself, but you’d also be working in potentially the most glamorous office in the world: Buckingham Palace.

2 The Queen is searching for an Assistant Correspondence officer, also known as a letter-writer Credit: AFP

2 According to the job description, letter-writers are required to support the important work done by the Royal Household Credit: Getty

Every year, the Royal Household receives thousands upon thousands of letters. The Queen is currently looking for an answer. “Assistant Correspondence Officer”These questions can be answered by us.

The household believes that each of these letters deserves a timely and thoughtful response and that’s what letter-writers are for.

The job description states: “Every day you will respond to letters sent by the public in answer to various and often unique queries as well as general messages of good wishes.

“In this way, you will help to support the important work of The Royal Household.”

The job is full time at 37.5 hours a week and it’s a fixed term contract between February 2022 and February 2023.

The job doesn’t require any qualifications, but it does specify that the applicant needs to have administrative experience and excellent written communication skills.

To write letters for the Royals, you must be detail-oriented and able to handle a lot.

Of course, it’s important you’re able to draft letters, use computer skills, and meet strict deadlines – and you’ve got to be a team player.

The Royal Household will give you 33 days vacation, a retirement plan, and training in return.

Apply nowIt will close on December 5, so apply soon if your goal is to spend 2022 inside a palace.

