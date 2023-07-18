The Promising Actor Is Dating Lizzie Swanson and Was Linked to Samia

Best known for his role in “Lean on Pete,” Charlie Plummer is one of Hollywood’s quietly rising stars, and his relationship with Lizzie Swanson is only beginning.

With an already impressive resume that includes movies like “All the Money in the World,” “Words in Bathroom Walls,” and “The Clovehitch Killer,” Charlie Plummer is making his way in the entertainment industry.

Raised by a film writer and a theater actress in Cold Spring, New York, he was raised as a Buddhist, which helped him get through the tragic movies he made while coming of age. But as with other young Hollywood celebrities, his fans want to know more about his dating life.

Charlie Plummer’s Current Girlfriend: The Model with a Purpose

The 24-year-old rising star is dating model Lizzie Swanson, who has walked for brands like Azzedine Alaia, Dior, and Valentino. But she’s more than just a model. She is also an activist trying to make a change regarding refugees, gun violence, and women’s rights.

She has been using her fame to champion these causes and attended the 2017 Women’s Rights March, a political protest she felt strongly about despite being unable to vote then. But in her downtime, she flaunts her relationship with her boyfriend.

Lizzie Swanson Celebrates Him on Instagram

This past May, Swanson posted a private photo with Plummer, who starred in “Lean on Pete” with Steve Buscemi, celebrating his birthday. The caption read:

“Happy birthday, my Charlie ❤️ we are so lucky to have you in this world. 24 on the 24th :)💫 I love you for lifetimes and beyond 💘🫂♾️ 43V34 my 🐻🧸🦦♾️🏠”

In another post from March, the model said she was proud of her boyfriend after attending the SXSW premiere of Plummer’s film, “National Anthem.” She has celebrated his previous birthdays, Valentine’s Days, and more. Naturally, the young actor does the same. On her birthday last year, he wrote:

“Happy 2♥3 to my lizzie. I love you lifetimes and lifetimes and more after that too. my best spinch always and (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ 43V34 ♥”

They have a unique language that they show off on social media and have inside jokes with each other. As Plummer’s Valentine’s Day dedication shows:

“uh oh i been a little off the map so happy valentine’s day 💘oh and new years:) i hope everyone is feeling love these days 💘 in all the ways 💘 i been the luckiest i ever been💗in allllll da ways deez days ☺️ listen to the new rex OC song and you’ll get the idea ! ☀️ love all my last kids ♾ see everyone in a few months 👀 we back 2 the lab 🧪😘. [sic]”

Charlie Plummer Was Reportedly Dating Samia Finnerty

Plummer, who isn’t related to later actor Christopher Plummer, was reportedly dating Samia Finnerty. The two were seen at the opening night party for “The Wolves” at Lincoln Center Theater in 2017, where Finnerty received an award.

Finnerty is a rising musician and actress, best known for starring in “Gotham” and “Along for the Ride.” Plummer appeared in her music video “Is There Something in the Movies?” with Maya Hawke. His appearance in the video started the rumors of their relationship.