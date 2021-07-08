‘The Priest’ Malayalam Full movie Watch Online / Download

“If you believe it or not, it is said that there is a dark zone that lies beyond every scientific theory”, the famous dialogue that opened the trailers of the movie is enough and more to know what lies ahead. “The Priest”, the Malayalam language horror mystery thriller is one of a kind, also marking the first-ever movie collaboration of the superstars of the Mollywood film industry, Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

Yet to watch it? Looking for a way to watch it online? We’ll tell you how to. Towards the end of this article, you will have discovered how to watch online and download the full movie, The Priest on Amazon Prime Video.

The Priest Malayalam Full Movie plot: What is The Priest about?

The Priest movie takes us through a supernatural adventure with a priest and detective Father Carmen Benedict (played by Mammootty). Opening the suicide cases of the Alatt family as suspected murders leads him to an encounter with a quiet but morose girl, Ameya Gabriel (played by Baby Monica). The mysteries that follow take him into a series of events from the past. The movie ends by revealing a horrifying truth from the past, creating a suspenseful ending to the thriller.

The movie directed by Jofin T Chacko is also his debutant project but was able to subtly balance The Priest’s storyline and development creating a great experience for the viewers. Much praise was gathered to the performances of the actors as well as the background score and music since the film’s release.

When was The Priest movie released? Is The Priest on Amazon Prime?

The film was released in theatres on 11 March 2021 followed by the OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on 14 April 2021. Later, it was released on the Malayalam language general entertainment pay television channel Asianet, which witnessed a record viewership of over 6 million viewers.

The Priest movie Cast

The movie featured a star-studded cast including Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Baby Monica, Venkitesh V.P, Jagadish, Ramesh Pisharody, Saniya Iyappan, T G Ravi and Madhupal among others.

How to watch The Priest Malayalam Full Movie online?

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how you can watch The Priest full movie online on Amazon Prime Video.

Go to the website of the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video at primevideo.com or download the Amazon Prime Video app on your device.

Sign in to your Amazon account, choose a plan and start your free trial!

Watch The Priest and other movies you like using your Prime Video subscription.

How to watch The Priest Malayalam Full Movie online for free?

We knew you had this question in mind right from the beginning. Here’s your answer. Join Amazon Prime Video, choose a plan and start your free trial. Now you can watch The Priest full movie online for free on Prime Video within your free trial period!

Wait no more and go to www.primevideo.com

What’s the next question on your mind? Here it is. Can I watch The Priest full movie offline? Yes, sure you can. All you need to do is download.

How to download The Priest Malayalam Full Movie from Amazon Prime Video?

To start downloading The Priest full movie from Prime Video, you need to be subscribed to any of their streaming plans. You can even get a free trial. Read the section above for details.

Then, open the Prime Video app.

Search for “The Priest” movie and click on the “Download” button.

Choose the storage location for downloading the full movie.

Select the desired video quality of the movie.

There you go! The Priest full movie download is complete.

To watch the downloaded movie, go to the tab “My stuff” on your Prime Video app. Navigate to the section that displays the downloaded titles and start watching The Priest full movie, offline.

Have we cleared all your doubts? We sure hope so. We don’t want you to miss the super hit Malayalam horror thriller. Go watch The Priest full movie online or offline by downloading on Amazon Prime Video now.