The presale and general sales of Niall Horan tickets 2024 Tour explained

Niall Horan will be making stops across North America and Europe as a part of his 2024 tour to support the forthcoming album, The Show, and here’s how to get the presale tickets.

The former One Direction singer’s effort to promote his new project is in full swing, including official merch to honor the latest album. Of all the collections, fans are in love with the cream cardigan with Niall Horan‘s name embroidered on it.

The announced tour wouldn’t kick off until next year, but the tickets for it will anyway go on sale way ahead of its commencement.

How to get access to presale tickets for Niall Horan’s 2024 tour

Citi Entertainment, the Citi AAdvantage card holders’ presale ticket purchase will begin on 30 May at 10AM local time. Fans in North America and the US can only use this option.

Artist presales for all local shows will commence on May 31. To find out more about the time of sale and what’s included, please visit sign up Join the mailing list for official updates.

Follow Niall’s official account before May 31 to be eligible for TikTok pre-sale dates that begin June 1, 10AM for US, Canada and UK.

When can the public sale start?

The general tickets for Niall’s 2024 tour will begin June 2 at 10 AM.

Tickets can be purchased via The Show Live Tour 2024’s official website or through reputable sites like Ticketmaster, Songkick and others.

The price of the tickets hasn’t been revealed and may be disclosed at the time of their purchase.

Complete tour schedule

You can find all the dates for Niall’s 2024 tour below: