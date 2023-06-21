The popular European holiday park that you’ve probably never heard of – & it’s £1k cheaper than Center Parcs

Some family holidays can cost thousands of pounds.

But one European holiday park offers a budget-friendly alternative that’s more than £1,000 cheaper than Center Parcs.

Sunparks Kempense Meren, located in Belgium just to the east of Antwerp.

The Euopean park is part of Sunparks – the little sister of the European Center Parcs.

Despite not being located on the coast, these holiday parks offer a variety of water sports and activities. For example, a subtropical pool features slides and rapids.

A heated swimming pool is also available with sun terrace. There is also a Jacuzzi, and children can use the paddling pool.

There are many other activities, such as archery, bowling tables, and live music.

Other open-air sports include paddleboarding, archery and laser combat.

You can also enjoy nature trails and woodland biking routes.

Mini golf and pedalos are also great outdoor activities.

There are several restaurants on-site, including a pizza restaurant, buffet, sports bar and beach bar.

Sunparks Kempense Meren is rated 3.5/5 on TripAdvisor based upon 1,732 reviews.

A person said: “The waves, slides and wild river were all enjoyed by the children.” The place is very clean and well-maintained.

One reviewer said, “We were here for one week and stayed in a 3-bed exclusive cottage that had a sauna. Sunparks is the only company we have ever been satisfied with.

Other visitors weren’t so impressed and called the decor of the park “dated”.

One person wrote, “The general theme was it was good, but tiresome. And I totally agree.”

More than 930 tourists gave Belgium’s holiday park four to five stars despite the mixed reviews.

The park was known for its affordable prices.

Sun Online Travel found a seven-night break at a holiday house in Kempense Meren costing £800 for a family of four on August 21.

Meanwhile a lodge at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest would cost £2,228 – more than £1,000 extra.

There are many accommodation choices at Kempense Meren. These include holiday homes and HOTEL rooms.

The easiest way for Brits to get to Europe is to take a ferry from the Hook of Holland.

Two hours drive is required to reach the site.

Sun Online Travel has visited this holiday park in the past year, and we’ve compiled a guide to what you can expect.

