‘The Politician’ Season 3 Release Date | Cancelled or Renewed?

It’s been a year since the comedy-drama series “The Politician” from Ryan Murphy released its Season 2 on Netflix. It has been quite a long wait for the fans for word on the current situation of the series- renewed or canceled? Here you can read everything to know about The Politician Season 3, renewal status, and release date. Before that, let’s inspect some details regarding the series.

The Politician is an American comedy-drama television series created by the trio Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Originally distributed by the Disney Platform Distribution, The Politician was released on Netflix in September 2019. The story of the series revolves around Payton Hobart (Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, navigating through different political landscapes throughout the 2 seasons.

The Politician- 3 Seasons- Release Dates

The debutant season of The Politician, Season 1 was released on September 27, 2019. The series obtained greenlight for renewing Season 2 and started the production in November 2019. The Politician Season 2 was released on Netflix on June 19, 2020. While Season 1 wrapped at 8 episodes, Season 2 was released in 7 episodes. So, what’s the update on the renewal status of The Politician Season 3?

The Politician Season 3 Release Date: Is the series renewed for Season 3?

This might not be the best news you wished for but we have both good news and bad news. We’ll go with the bad news first. The official confirmation on the renewal status of The Politician Season 2 has not been announced yet.

Do you even have a piece of good news? Were you thinking that? Well, we do.

Season 2 sure left us on a cliffhanger so a sudden wrap would be totally presumptuous. Here’s what Ryan Murphy shared with Collider in his recent interview, “I would like to do, and I think all of us involved in it would probably like to do three seasons total”.

Does that mean The Politician is renewed for Season 3? We can’t be sure but it’s not cancelled yet. We will have to wait a few years until the creators present their fans with an ending. Yes, you read it right. The series will conclude with the release of Season 3. Almost all the cast and crew behind the series are signed up to other projects, some with Netflix. So expect the release date of The Politician Season 3 late in or after 2022.

The Politician Cast

Starring Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, Laura Dreyfuss, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine among other recurring and guest actors, The Politician bagged several nominations including the Golden Globe as well as Primetime Emmy Awards.

Where to watch the Politician 3 Seasons full episodes?

You can watch the currently streaming Seasons 1 and 2 of The Politician full episodes on Netflix.