The police are on the hunt for five men who allegedly abused a British woman in a Spanish nightclub’s toilet.

Five men have been reported to be on the run from police after they are accused of sexually abusing a British girl in a Spanish nightclub’s toilet, according to reports.

A woman in Seville, a southern Spanish city, claimed that she had been targeted by “a man from abroad” after being pursued on Sunday.

The terrifying incident happened in Seville, it was reported

1

Seville was the scene of a terrifying event.Credit: Getty

According to local reports, she and two friends were talking with a group five men in the nightclub before the incident.

She was taken to Seville’s Virgin Macarena Hospital after alerting staff.

Related Articles

