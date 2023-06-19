The photo below shows how a girl who has been missing for over two years might look today

A new age-progressed photo has been released of a Tennessee girl who went missing when she was 5 in 2021.

Summer Wells (now 7 years old) disappeared on the 15th of June 2021 from her house. According to The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Since it has been two years after Wells’ disappearance, TBI, with the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, You can download the app here. A photo showing her as she might look today, according to the age progression.

TBI said that the Amber Alert continues and there are no further details on the girl’s search.

“Though we have no new details to share, rest assured: We’re continuing to work with the FBI and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office to chase every lead, ask every question, and search every place we can to find Summer. We won’t stop until we have answers,” TBI said.

Investigations into the disappearance of her are still in progress. TBI stated that it was still an active case and limited details were made available.

Wells last was seen wearing pink and grey shirts with gray pants at home. TBI’s tipline, 1-800-TBI FIND is asking anyone with information about her disappearance to contact them.

Unfortunately for Wells’ family, her disappearance is not the only one the family has had to grapple with.

Wells’ maternal aunt, Rosie Marie Bly, went missing in 2009 out of Wisconsin. The woman was only 21 when she disappeared. The law enforcement officials do not think the two disappearances were connected. Bly last was seen driving from her St. Croix Falls home to Cushing (five miles away). The police say that she did not make it to Cushing, and later her vehicle was found 30 miles from home in a car park. Bly has had her disappearance designated as a “cold case” because she went missing in 2009, and no leads have been found since.