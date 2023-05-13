The Paraglider and Tears of the Kingdom

Source: Nintendo You’ll need to make an extra effort to use the paraglider if you plan to play ‘Tears of the Kingdom’.

This is the game that everyone has been waiting for. Tears of KingdomFinally, a sequel to Nintendo’s Switch hit game is here. Breath of Wild. It is not just a re-exploration of the huge Hyrule map that players can enjoy, it also gives our hero a new arsenal of skills.

Continued below the advertisement

Link’s paraglider is not with him when he starts his journey in Tears Of The Kingdom This handy tool has become a crutch to those who are completing the task. Breath of WildParagliders can save you from serious injuries by deploying them at the very last moment of an abrupt drop. They also allow you to glide across large stretches of terrain without touching the earth.

Source: Nintendo

Continued below the advertisement

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with us Breath of Wild Once you’ve mastered your first few shrines and the paraglider, you can continue on. Tears of Kingdom without getting it — meaning you’ll have to make it a priority if you want the safety of flight again. Paragliders: How to set them up Tears of Kingdom You can fly around Hyrule again.

The paraglider is a key feature in the game ‘Tears of the Kingdom’.

To get access to the Paraglider you will need to do the “To Kingdom of Hyrule” quest early in the journey. Purah will be waiting for you once you reach Lookout Landing. After that, you’ll begin your “Crisis at Hyrule Castle”, which will eventually grant you the Paraglider.

Continued below the advertisement

Purah’s next step is to send you on a trip to Hyrule Castle. She will ask that you speak to Captain Hoz. Hoz will then give you some important information to bring back to Purah. Then she will let you go to Lookout Landing. She is responsible for it. Explore the Emergency Shelter and get to know everyone before you find Purah in the Skyview Tower.