The Oscars 2022 Nominees with the Most Demand are...

Here’s how the 2022 Best Actor and Best Actress nominees stack up against each other in popularity, according to Parrot Analytics

While the demand for these actors — as measured by Parrot Analytics’ analysis of 1.5 billion daily engagements in over 100 languages in more than 200 countries — may not be a predictor of who will get the most Academy votes, it’s a look at which of the nominees won the hearts and minds of audiences this year — even if that doesn’t ultimately translate to taking home a statue Sunday night.

There are three levels of demand for Best Actor nominees. Andrew Garfield is the leader of the pack, with 21.43x more demand than the average actor over the awards eligibility period (March 1, Dec. 31, 2021), Parrot Analytics data shows. He’s nominated for his role in “Tick, Tick… Boom!” — but has been busy with many projects this year. His appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,”This is the largest of all those projects. he was the second most sought-after actor worldwide at one time.

Just trailing Garfield in demand is Will Smith, who’s perennially popular and has won fans for his many iconic roles through the years. He earned his Oscar nom this year for the role of tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams’ father in “King Richard.”

Denzel Washington and Benedict Cumberbatch are in the middle of this pack. They are both well-respected and popular actors who were nominated. “Power of the Dog”And “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” respectively. Both have a larger following at this stage in their careers than Smith or Garfield.

Javier Bardem rounds out this year’s best actor nominees with 3.15 times the demand of the average talent, well below his fellow nominees. He’s nominated for his role as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,”A film about Hollywood made more to appeal to Academy members than the general population.

Demand for Best Actor Oscar nominations, U.S. March 1-Dec. 31, 2020 (Parrot Analytics).

The Best Actress nominees fall within three tiers similar to the demand for Best Actor nominations. Kristen Stewart has the highest demand of nominees in this category (23.59 times the average) and in fact was more in-demand than even Garfield.

Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain, who were nominated “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”And “Being the Ricardos,” respectively, have solid demand but don’t quite reach the level of mainstream appeal that Stewart has. Hulu’s success helped Kidman to remain at the forefront of minds for audiences. “Nine Perfect Strangers,”One of the The most popular series premieres of the past year.

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) are both prolific and critically acclaimed actresses, but don’t have the same degree of broad popularity as the other nominees for Best Actress this year.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how much of an asset mainstream popularity is at this year’s Academy Awards.