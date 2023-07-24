The Original Japanese Show Is Nothing Like We Experience Today

“Money Tigers” managed to go from a late night favorite to a mainstream hit series over the course of its run. However, that would not be the extent of its legacy, as Nippon Television sold the show’s format to overseas markets which led to a long run of similar international hits.

While many viewers are familiar with the American-produced “Shark Tank,” this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to these shows, each with their own distinct identity. “Dragons’ Den” was the first to kick off the trend following “Money Tigers,” beginning in the United Kingdom, but also extending to other countries such as Canada. “China Business Partner” brought in a host of investors from different walks of life from online educators to powerful CEOs. In the Ukraine, the series “Business Sharks” takes an industrialized approach, with one of the panelist being the country’s Vice Prime Minister. The Czech Republic’s “Den D” features a wide array of odd business propositions with pitches taking place in an abandoned factory. Even American sharks have popped up in a few other shows, with Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’ Leary making appearances on Canada’s “Dragons’ Den.”

It certainly took some time for the format of “Money Tigers” to be polished into what we know it as today. But thanks to the show’s simplistic yet intriguing concept, millions of viewers from around the world were not only left entertained, but were also inspired to make their dreams a reality.