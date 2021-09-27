The One Tragedy That Changed Tory From Cobra Kai Forever

Before she played tough girl Tory Nichols on “Cobra Kai,” Peyton List portrayed a much different character on the Disney Channel series “Jessie.” Emma Ross was used to enjoying the finer things in life, and she had no clue what it was like to fight for everything she had. She also had a much sweeter disposition than Tory. Her mischievous younger brother Luke was played by Cameron Boyce. The onscreen siblings became so close that they developed a real-life familial bond. “Cameron is so chill!!” List tweeted in 2012. “I think of him like I do one of my brothers!”

List was shocked and saddened in 2019 when she learned that Boyce had died at age 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure, per People. In a moving Instagram tribute to her friend, she remembered Boyce’s “contagious laugh” and described the profound impact he had on her. “He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life,” her post read. She also vowed to “never stop talking” about Boyce. “There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you,” she wrote.

She further opened up about her grief during a March Yahoo! Life interview. List recalled asking herself, “What the hell is life worth, a beautiful person is gone? Why should I keep on going because he was such a better person than me?”