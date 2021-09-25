The One Tattoo Ariana Grande Wishes She Didn’t Get

Everyone who sports multiple tattoos probably has one or two pieces that they regret. Ariana Grande’s tattoo was the subject of intense criticism. In January 2019, just after the release of her song, “7 Rings,” the singer paid tribute to the song by way of tattoo. She debuted the brand new ink via a now-deleted Instagram post and explained that the tattoo meant “7 Rings” in Japanese Kanji characters.

However, many people were quick to point out that this tattoo meant something different. Twitter user @hey__amo explained that the symbols translated to “shichirin,” which apparently means Japanese-style BBQ grill. Grande responded to the tweet, saying that she had to leave off some characters because the tattoo “hurt like f**k” and that she “wouldn’t have lasted another symbol.”

“Indeed, i left out “つの指” which should have gone in between,” she said in a now-deleted tweet, via Vanity Fair. “it hurt like f**k n still looks tight. i wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if i miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

Grande also stated in a now-deleted Tweet that she had the piece corrected so it would be more accurate. “[I] got it fixed with the help of my tutor to be more accurate. I can’t read or write kanji obviously,” Grande stated.