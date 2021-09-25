The One Show fans beg BBC bosses to keep Michelle Visage as she makes hosting debut

The One Show aired on Friday with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Michelle Visage as a guest presenter alongside host Ronan Keating.

Michelle, 53 years old, was a welcome addition on the green couch. Many viewers begged the bosses for Michelle to become a prominent presenter.

As she spoke to guests, the TV personality delighted viewers with her presentation skills.

Twitter was filled with fans who expressed their admiration for the TV personality and their desire to see her join the panel.

One said: "What a wonderful presenter Michelle Visage is, a total natural. Better than most of them on this show."







A second added: “Please keep Michelle Visage! We just need to get rid of Ronan and get her a co-presenter worthy enough!”

While a third penned: “Michelle Visage is a brilliant presenter can they keep her on full time?!”

A fourth wrote: “#TheOneShow Loving Michelle presenting tonight! Absolute queen”

And a fifth stated: "Michelle is smashing the autocue to perfection"







This comes after fellow host Ronan was forced to pull out of The One Show on Thursday evening due to his son Cooper being rushed to hospital.

Alex Scott was scheduled to co-present the program on Thursday with Boyzone’s frontman.

Ronan was to be replaced by Gethin Jones, a former Blue Peter presenter.

Just an hour before the episode aired, a tweet on the One Show's account announced that the hosts for the latest episode would be Gethin and Alex along with guests including Natale Imbruglia, Greg James and JJ Chalmers.









Earlier on Ronan, 44 announced that he and his wife Storm, 39 had taken their son to hospital but didn’t include any details as to why.

Ronan later on took to his social media to share a picture of Cooper sat up in his hospital bed whilst playing on a laptop saying: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store.

“This little guy is an absolute Trooper. I’m blown away with his strength and charm.

“Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.”

The One Show airs on BBC One weekdays at 7pm