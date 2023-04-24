The number of episodes and the release date for A Bridgerton Story are explored

Bridgerton fans are soon to be treated to a highly anticipated prequel series that focuses on the life of one of the show’s most enigmatic characters, Queen Charlotte.

The show depicts Queen Charlotte’s early years and her journey to becoming the monarch as it documents her movements to ascending the throne.

Here’s what we know so far about the Netflix show’s release date, episode count, and trailer of the series.

Queen Charlotte: The Bridgerton Story episode counts

The following is the list of episodes. Each episode runs between 53 minutes and 60.

Written by: Shonda Rhimes

Written by: Nicholas Nardini

Netflix announced that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will launch on May 4 on Valentine’s Day 2023, it was a very romantic gesture!

It is much later than originally expected as the show was initially scheduled to begin shooting in January of 2022. However it was delayed slightly and production began on February 6, 2022, under the working title Jewels. It was supposed to end in May 2022. Instead, it ended three months later, on August 30, 2020.

Who directed Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story

Tom Verica who directed the first four episodes will also direct the six episodes that are to follow.

Verica, in addition to his Bridgerton work, has directed episodes of other Netflix series like Inventing Anna or The Umbrella Academy.

Trailer for Queen Charlotte: The Bridgerton Story

The trailer for the drama series gives a glimpse of Charlotte’s journey to marrying King George. Charlotte had never met him before so she asks “Why me?” To which she is told that there are “worse fates.”

Princess Augusta then tells her to bear “lots of babies” for her son. Before suggesting that their union will unite society, and bridge the racial divide during this time period in Britain’s history.

This trailer shows a flashback of her first meeting with young Lady Danbury as well as their friendship. Who tells her to “be careful” as she is the “first of her kind.”

According to the official summary, the show will follow a young Charlotte as she “navigates the lavish and scandalous world of high society, unlocking secrets that will change the course of British history.”

