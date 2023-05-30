The Nintendo Switch is now only $200, but gamers are rushing to purchase it.

Gamers have rushed to Best Buy in order to get a Nintendo Switch Lite for a fraction the cost.

Nintendo released the Switch Lite in September 2019. It costs around $200.

1 Best Buy has seen a rush of gamers to grab a Nintendo Switch Lite on sale Best Buy

Users can buy a Memorial Day Morning. Refurbished option for just $159.99 – $40 in savings or a 20 percent discount.

The term “refurbished” refers to second-hand products that have been tested, and then restored in good working condition.

Best Buy also mentions to users that the Lites are certifiably refurbished by Geek Squad.

Best Buy website states that “Geek Squad Certified refurbished products have been painstakingly and lovingly tested so you know your device will be working right out of the box.”

The handheld device is only available in turquoise.

NINTENDO SWITCH Lite

Nintendo’s Switch lets users enjoy gaming on the go.

The Lite is designed to be portable, with dimensions of 3.6 x 8.2 x 0.55 inches, and a weight of only 0.61 lbs.

Best Buy says it has a “sleek, unibody” design that’s “fully integrated and includes controls as well as a control pad built in.”

The handheld version is compatible with Nintendo Switch digital and physical games.

Link up to 8 Nintendo Switches and Nintendo Switch Lites together for multiplayer gaming.

USER REVIEWS

Best Buy has given the handheld console a rating of an average of 4.6 stars out of 5.

I was genuinely surprised that it arrived with a box, and it looked like it was new! “I was honestly surprised when it arrived because it came with the box and looked as though I had bought a brand new item!”

“I decided to wait a couple of weeks to review it. If you’ve ever contemplated whether or not it’s worth it getting a GeekSquad certified refurbished electronic, I highly recommend it! I’m definitely a happy customer :),” they added.

The Switch is very small and cute. My Switch is amazing. “I used to be a video game player in middle school and I knew I would have to buy the Switch when I saw it”, said a second user.

It has worked perfectly and there have been no issues. It’s awesome !!!!” Third reviewer said.