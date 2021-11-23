The NHS watchdog states that doctors should not give pills to Brits suffering from mild depression, but encourage exercise.

An NHS watchdog advises doctors to avoid giving out mild depression pills and encourages exercise, meditation, or talking therapies.

Figures show that approximately one-fifth of adults experienced low mood at the peak of the pandemic. With the death toll rising and the country being shut down,

1 England already has one world-leading rate of antidepressant use Credit: Alamy

With more than seven million people taking antidepressants, England already has one the highest anti-depressant usage rates in the world.

New draft guidelines by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Nice, tell medics to not to follow them. “routinely offer anti-depressant medication as first-line treatment for less severe depression”.

It demands that doctors present a standardized approach to treating patients. “menu”There are many options available to patients suffering from mild to moderate symptoms, including talking therapies, exercise, mindfulness, meditation, and talking therapies.

If you exercise regularly, it is proven to improve mood and confidence.

Only if either of these options fail or the patient insists on it, can the NHS prescribe antidepressants.

This guidance advises that GPs slowly wean Brits off drugs to avoid a relapse.

Dr Paul Chrisp is the director of the Nice centre for guidelines. He stated that people with depression should expect and get the best care from the NHS. This is why the guideline is so urgently needed.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the impact depression has had on the nation’s mental health.”

Around 17 per cent of adults experienced some form of depression over the summer – down from 21 per cent during lockdown.

Prior to the pandemic, rates were approximately ten percent

The NHS prescriber data shows that over 20 million antidepressants were distributed between October 2019 and December 2020, a 6 percent increase in the period compared to 2019.

This guidance advises doctors to talk with patients about mental health waiting lists and be open about any delays.

A Royal College of Psychiatrists spokesman said: “We support a range of treatment options being available for those suffering from depression, including psychological therapies and antidepressant medication depending on the severity of the symptoms.

“Depression is different for everyone, some people might experience mild symptoms for a limited time while others might become severely unwell for longer periods.”