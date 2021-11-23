The NHS watchdog states that doctors should not give pills to Brits suffering from mild depression, but encourage exercise.

An NHS watchdog advises doctors to avoid giving out mild depression pills and encourages exercise, meditation, or talking therapies.

Figures reveal that one in five Americans experienced low mood during the height of the pandemic. This was despite the fact that deaths were increasing and the country being locked down.

England has more than seven millions people who use anti-depressants. This is one of the top countries in the world.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has released new guidelines that tell medics not too “routinely offer anti-depressant medication as first-line treatment for less severe depression”.

It demands that doctors present a standardized approach to treating patients. “menu”Patients with mild or moderate symptoms have many options, including meditation, talking therapies and exercise.

If you exercise regularly, it is proven to improve mood and confidence.

Only if either of these options fail or the patient insists on it, can the NHS prescribe antidepressants.

This guidance advises that GPs slowly wean Brits off drugs to avoid relapse.

Dr Paul Chrisp is the director of the Nice centre for guidelines. He stated that people with depression should expect and get the best care from the NHS. This is why the guideline is so urgently needed.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the impact depression has had on the nation’s mental health.”

Around 17 per cent of adults experienced some form of depression over the summer – down from 21 per cent during lockdown.

Prior to the pandemic, rates were approximately ten percent

Data from the NHS on prescribing shows that between October and December 2020, more than 20,000,000 antidepressants were given out – an increase of 6 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

This guidance advises doctors to talk with patients about mental health waiting lists and to be open about any delays.

A Royal College of Psychiatrists spokesman said: “We support a range of treatment options being available for those suffering from depression, including psychological therapies and antidepressant medication depending on the severity of the symptoms.

“Depression is different for everyone, some people might experience mild symptoms for a limited time while others might become severely unwell for longer periods.”