The new waterpark on the beachfront is set to be ‘the biggest in the world,’ with a huge pool and 12 slides.

New Jersey will be opening a new water park this summer. It may even be the largest beachfront park on the planet.

Around 120,000 sq. ft. of indoors and out, this year-round resort offers fun for all ages.

Showboat Atlantic City Hotel in New Jersey, right on the beach, announced “the world’s premiere indoor entertainment experience.”

Formerly a casino, this hotel underwent extensive renovations recently.

The Island Waterpark, a $100 million project, is scheduled to open its doors in June.

Waterparks will have more than a dozen slides, a river lazy, and splash pads covering more 10,000 feet. They also feature a retractable roofing system for enjoyment all year round.

There are multiple swimming pools to suit the needs of all members of your family.

The surf simulators and side-byside racing are sure to thrill.

Waterparks will include restaurants, shopping, lounges and party areas.

The hotel’s renovation includes updates in the 400+ guest rooms as well as an arcade, an indoor raceway and more.

“There is nothing I love more as a grandfather than watching my grandkids play and have fun,” Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and the resort’s owner, said in a statement, per The Press of Atlantic City.

“That’s really the inspiration behind the mind-blowing experience that Showboat Resort brings to the boardwalk.”

Blatstein acquired the property when it was closed in 2014.

“In terms of the design, the scale, the location, the one-of-a-kind offerings, and the dynamic mix of entertainment for adults and kids, no other family-fun resort in the region or even the world compares to it,” Blatstein said.

Later this year, the owner expects to complete additional renovations and improvements to the home.

