The new waterpark on the beachfront is set to be ‘the biggest in the world,’ with a huge pool and 12 slides.

New Jersey will be opening a new water park this summer. It may even be the largest beachfront park on the planet.
Around 120,000 sq. ft. of indoors and out, this year-round resort offers fun for all ages.
Showboat Atlantic City Hotel in New Jersey, right on the beach, announced “the world’s premiere indoor entertainment experience.”
Formerly a casino, this hotel underwent extensive renovations recently.
The Island Waterpark, a $100 million project, is scheduled to open its doors in June.
Waterparks will have more than a dozen slides, a river lazy, and splash pads covering more 10,000 feet. They also feature a retractable roofing system for enjoyment all year round.
There are multiple swimming pools to suit the needs of all members of your family.
The surf simulators and side-byside racing are sure to thrill.
Waterparks will include restaurants, shopping, lounges and party areas.
The hotel’s renovation includes updates in the 400+ guest rooms as well as an arcade, an indoor raceway and more.
“There is nothing I love more as a grandfather than watching my grandkids play and have fun,” Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and the resort’s owner, said in a statement, per The Press of Atlantic City.
“That’s really the inspiration behind the mind-blowing experience that Showboat Resort brings to the boardwalk.”
Blatstein acquired the property when it was closed in 2014.
“In terms of the design, the scale, the location, the one-of-a-kind offerings, and the dynamic mix of entertainment for adults and kids, no other family-fun resort in the region or even the world compares to it,” Blatstein said.
Later this year, the owner expects to complete additional renovations and improvements to the home.