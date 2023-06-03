The new sleeper trains that link Brussels with trendy European cities

All aboard the Good Night Train

New sleeper services connect Brussels to Berlin using a retro and sustainable method.

5 Good Night Train was launched by the Dutch/Belgian Startup European Sleeper last weekend as an overnight service from Brussels to Berlin. Credit: Getty

5 We both went to the train station, expecting to see shiny trains on the new route. There were no shiny new trains. Credit: Submitted

5 As I quickly discover, being gently rocked to sleep on a train by its clickety clack is more civilised than flying economy. All rights reserved

Ever flown with a deadly hangover on a low-cost airline? It’s highly overrated.

As I quickly discover, being gently soothed to sleep by a train’s thumping is much more civilised.

The Good Night Train is an overnight train service that connects Brussels and Berlin.

The three-times-a-week train was due to depart at 19.22 from Brussels-Midi — an easy transfer from Eurostar services — stopping at Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam before rolling into Berlin at 06.28 the next morning.

When my friend Rhonda, and I arrived at the station we expected to find shiny new trains for the brand new route. The train was not shiny.

The startup leases its rolling stock currently from a German railway company. Some carriages date as far back as 1955.

But founders Chris Engelsman and Elmer Van Buuren don’t pretend it’s a luxury sleeper service.

On the way out, we’re in a private cabin which sleeps three. There’s no air conditioning (although the windows do open a little), the toilets are shared between the carriage, plus there’s a small sink with temperamental taps and only one plug socket.

But there’s something charming about its lack of polish and the clunky carriages have a retro vibe which is catnip for train enthusiasts.

There’s no dining car — I was hoping for a party carriage — but you can order drinks and snacks, including beer, wine and instant noodles to the cabin. A light breakfast will be served in the morning.

Rhonda & I snuggle up in our bunk beds after enjoying our train picnic with red wine & Pringles.

As we’re travelling through the Schengen area, we don’t have to wake for passport checks, instead we wake up to fresh coffee from our coach host, Abigail.

We’re decanted on to one of Berlin’s outer lying stations instead of Berlin Hauptbahnhof, the capital’s main station (there are still some teething problems), but I’m feeling surprisingly bright-eyed, bushy-haired and ready to explore.

Our base for the next day and a half is the hotel Nhow Berlin in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg on the north bank of the Spree, moments from the East Side Gallery.

Arriving in Europe’s clubbing capital on a Saturday offers a rare opportunity to try our luck getting into Berghain, the most notorious techno club in the world.

5 Good Night Train travels in peace to Berlin Credit: Supplied

5 The Brandenburg Gate is a must-see before you get on your train to head home. Credit: Getty

With very fussy bouncers, there are reports that it’s hard to get into even when you’re young and hip, so when you’re the wrong side of fifty with a penchant for disco, it’s nigh on impossible (spoiler alert: we didn’t get in).

Instead, we find our people at Monster Ronson’s Ichiban Karaoke Bar rocking out to Fleetwood Mac with a live band.

Before long, we’re boarding the Sleeper for our return journey, this time bunking down on couchettes in a shared cabin where pillows, sheets and a blanket are supplied.

The Good Night Train soothes my hangover after 36 hours of beer in Berlin. See? It’s much more civilised.