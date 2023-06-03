The new sleeper trains that link Brussels with trendy European cities

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

All aboard the Good Night Train

New sleeper services connect Brussels to Berlin using a retro and sustainable method.

Last weekend, Dutch/Belgian startup European Sleeper launched the Good Night Train, an overnight service connecting Brussels to Berlin

5

Good Night Train was launched by the Dutch/Belgian Startup European Sleeper last weekend as an overnight service from Brussels to Berlin.Credit: Getty
My friend Rhonda and I rock up to the station expecting the shiny new route to have shiny new trains. But no

5

We both went to the train station, expecting to see shiny trains on the new route. There were no shiny new trains.Credit: Submitted
Being gently lulled to sleep by the clickety-clack of a trundling train is far more civilised than a budget airline flight, as I soon find out

5

As I quickly discover, being gently rocked to sleep on a train by its clickety clack is more civilised than flying economy.All rights reserved

Ever flown with a deadly hangover on a low-cost airline? It’s highly overrated.

As I quickly discover, being gently soothed to sleep by a train’s thumping is much more civilised.

The Good Night Train is an overnight train service that connects Brussels and Berlin.

The three-times-a-week train was due to depart at 19.22 from Brussels-Midi — an easy transfer from Eurostar services — stopping at Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam before rolling into Berlin at 06.28 the next morning.

When my friend Rhonda, and I arrived at the station we expected to find shiny new trains for the brand new route. The train was not shiny.

The startup leases its rolling stock currently from a German railway company. Some carriages date as far back as 1955.

But founders Chris Engelsman and Elmer Van Buuren don’t pretend it’s a luxury sleeper service.

On the way out, we’re in a private cabin which sleeps three. There’s no air conditioning (although the windows do open a little), the toilets are shared between the carriage, plus there’s a small sink with temperamental taps and only one plug socket.

But there’s something charming about its lack of polish and the clunky carriages have a retro vibe which is catnip for train enthusiasts.

There’s no dining car — I was hoping for a party carriage — but you can order drinks and snacks, including beer, wine and instant noodles to the cabin. A light breakfast will be served in the morning.

Rhonda & I snuggle up in our bunk beds after enjoying our train picnic with red wine & Pringles.

As we’re travelling through the Schengen area, we don’t have to wake for passport checks, instead we wake up to fresh coffee from our coach host, Abigail.

We’re decanted on to one of Berlin’s outer lying stations instead of Berlin Hauptbahnhof, the capital’s main station (there are still some teething problems), but I’m feeling surprisingly bright-eyed, bushy-haired and ready to explore.

Our base for the next day and a half is the hotel Nhow Berlin in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg on the north bank of the Spree, moments from the East Side Gallery.

Arriving in Europe’s clubbing capital on a Saturday offers a rare opportunity to try our luck getting into Berghain, the most notorious techno club in the world.

The Good Night Train makes serene progress en route to Berlin

5

Good Night Train travels in peace to BerlinCredit: Supplied
Enjoy the likes of the Brandenburg Gate before jumping back on the train and heading homw

5

The Brandenburg Gate is a must-see before you get on your train to head home.Credit: Getty

With very fussy bouncers, there are reports that it’s hard to get into even when you’re young and hip, so when you’re the wrong side of fifty with a penchant for disco, it’s nigh on impossible (spoiler alert: we didn’t get in).

Instead, we find our people at Monster Ronson’s Ichiban Karaoke Bar rocking out to Fleetwood Mac with a live band.

WWE Smackdown regular Roman Reigns returns for huge celebration
Colby Richards' family breaks silence after missing dad finally found

Before long, we’re boarding the Sleeper for our return journey, this time bunking down on couchettes in a shared cabin where pillows, sheets and a blanket are supplied.

The Good Night Train soothes my hangover after 36 hours of beer in Berlin. See? It’s much more civilised.

BERLIN

How to get there: European Sleeper offers seats from £42 (€49), couchettes from £68 (€79), and private cabins from £103 (€119) each way. The See website offers a variety of seats, couchettes and private cabins starting at PS42 (EUR49) each way. europeansleeper.eu.

Staying there: One night at nhow Berlin from £79 (€91) room-only. You can book a room at nhow Berlin for as low as PS79 (EUR91). nh-hotels.com.

Visit berlin.de for more information on things to do and see in Berlin.

Latest News

Previous article
What is POV on TikTok?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder