The New Mom who Survived After contracting rare flesh-eating bacteria Days after Giving Birth

After a rare bacteria that eats flesh nearly killed a new mother in England, she is fortunate to have survived.

“My superwoman is defying death and fighting the biggest fight,” dad Liam Boyne said of his fiancée, Charleigh Chatterton, on a Facebook post.

Chatterton (27), a woman from Harwich on the East Coast of England delivered Alessia last month without any complications. BBC News reported.

BBC News reported that she was taken back to hospital a few days later when she developed an rash and a high fever.

BBC News reports that doctors discovered the suspected necrotizing fasciitis after numerous tests and scans. Chatterton immediately underwent surgery.

The prevalence of necrotizing fasciitis has been reported to be rare. Centers for Disease ControlThe CDC reported that early symptoms can be similar to other illnesses, making it difficult to diagnose. It is difficult to diagnose because early symptoms may resemble those of other conditions, according to the CDC.

The CDC stated that this infection can spread quickly and lead to organ failure and sepsis. It can also cause lifelong complications such as amputations and severe scarring. According to the CDC, this condition is deadly and affects 1 out of 5 Americans.

Thankfully, Chatteron said she “got diagnosed just in time,” according to the BBC.

On social media, her mother said that the girl is recovering well and was able return to her home three weeks later. “She’s still got a long way to go but thankfully she’s getting there,” her mom, Debbie Jackson, said on Facebook.

“God it’s good to feel some sort of normal,” Boyne said on Facebook Monday.