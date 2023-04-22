The new measure will rival Walmart, Target and other major retailers.

IKEA announced a new extreme anti-theft initiative to compete with Walmart and Target.

As part of its $2.2billion expansion plans, the Swedish furniture and homegoods chain also announced the opening of eight new stores in the United States.

Ikea currently has just 51 stores open throughout the United States.

It is not known where the new eight stores will be located.

San Francisco and Arlington in Virginia, however, will be receiving new Ikea stores this year.

Security will be provided at the San Francisco location 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The San Francisco Standard.

“The safety of our co-workers and customers is always the highest priority for Ikea. Ikea San Francisco, which will be part of a new meeting place from Ingka Centres on Market Street, will be staffed with a security team at all times,” an Ikea spokesperson told the outlet.

The security measures are similar to those offered by Walmart or Target.

‘PRIORITIZED MARKET’

Plymouth Meeting in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, was the first US location of this Swedish home and furniture store.

The company announced Thursday that many of its existing stores would be upgraded, in addition to new ones.

“The U.S. is a prioritized market for IKEA,” Javier Quinones, IKEA US CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, told Forbes.

“The U.S. is a mature market and it is at the forefront of retail innovation.

“We believe it is the right time to invest and get closer to many more Americans, which is what this investment tries to do.”

Quinones told reporters that eight of the stores would have “the full IKEA menu.”

Ikea also plans on 900 additional pickup locations.

For existing locations, Quinones said investments are being made to “make it faster, to make it more affordable, and make it more sustainable” to shop with Ikea.

Forbes reports that the company also invests in digital innovation.

“The stores are going to be the most beautiful place to get inspired on home furnishing,” Quinones said.

“We will do that more, and even better, in the future, but we will add fulfillment capabilities, so they will play a dual role in this omnichannel world.

“That is why it is important that we keep investing in the stores.”