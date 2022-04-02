The Neurotransmitter that Will Instantly Improve Your Nights Sleep

According to MindBodyGreenGABA has been shown to increase REM sleep and help you fall asleep faster, according to research. A 2015 StudyPublished in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, it was found that GABA supplements decreased participants’ sleep latency (the time it takes to fall asleep), by 5.3 minutes. Another 2016 StudyThe results were published in the journal Food Science and Biotechnology. They showed that GABA supplements supplemented participants spent more time in REM than those who received a placebo.

GABA supplements may be able to improve your sleep. Make sure you only buy them from a reliable company with high-quality products. MindBodyGreen recommends starting with 100 mg and taking it one to two hours before bed. There may be side effects. “GABA is usually well tolerated, but some have reported fatigue, leg discomfort, difficulty focusing, weight gain, and constipation,” integrative neurologist Dr. Ilene Ruhoy (via MindBodyGreen). Talking to your doctor is important before you start taking supplements, especially if they are prescribed blood pressure medication. GABA supplements can slightly lower blood pressure, as it turns out.