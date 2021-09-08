The Netflix Reality Show: Behind the Scenes Facts

Part social experiment, part competition, and one hundred percent guilty pleasure. The Circle Peak pandemic programming is. The Netflix series was launched in the U.S. in 2020. This is a popularity contest that requires contestants to live in their own homes. The $100,000 prize goes to the most liked cast member. However, you cannot win over your castmates by texting or exchanging photos. Some people try to be authentic and win, while others catfish their way to the cash.

Do you find it a bit trite? You might find it a bit trite, but TV critics love it. Variety deems it “more fascinating than annoying” Vox. This is how it should be described as “unexpectedly charming.”

Before you dive into Season 3, which premieres September 8, we’re revealing some little-known facts about the show. Here’s everything you need to know, from where The Circle is filmed to how the production’s social media app actually works.

‘The Circle’ Isn’t Filmed In The U.S.

The Circle The series has four editions: France, the U.K., and Brazil. Each episode is shot in the same Salford building, which is located in Greater Manchester, England. These shots, which include Chicago and Milwaukee establishing shots, are not shown in the U.S. edition.

“We wanted the building to be in a nonspecific location for the U.S. version—the feeling that it could be anywhere,” The Circle’s creator Tim Harcourt (via Vulture “However, it didn’t make sense to add shots of the U.K. and its cities—in fact, it was confusing—so we added U.S. cityscapes to give it an American feel for the majority of the audience who assume it is somewhere in the U.S.”

Each edition of The Show has its own apartment.

Harcourt states that Harcourt has four versions: The Circle each edition is shot in 12 identical apartments. However, the decor is changed to suit each edition.

“As somebody leaves an apartment, we usually redesign elements of it,” He elaborated. “We had to sort of design personal touches that made it feel like home for everyone who was living in there.”

“So the Brazilians like it to be very light. They like to have lots of plants. The Americans wanted all their creature comforts… We made it feel like home to everyone that’s living in there.”

‘The Circle’ App Isn’t Actually An App

The contestants The Circle you can communicate with your TV screen friends via an app. Although it is believed that the controls are voice-activated by viewers, there are actual people working behind the scenes. Harcourt described it as being very similar to WhatsApp, but “with bells and whistles and lots of extra bits.”

“When you talk to the Circle, there’s a producer who’s transcribing what you say,”He elaborated. “Instantly, that gets pushed to the next room. So there is some humanity in the app, and that’s a couple of producers whose job it is to take dictation from the players.”

He said, “If we had done voice recognition to the level that the Circle does it, I’d probably have a job working for Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates by now.”

‘The Circle’ This is as Unscripted as it gets

Reality TV is often filled with manufactured stories. The drama that follows is not. The Circle it is real and authentic, as are the conversations entered into the app.

“Each person has a producer and a camera operator reminding them at certain stages, helping guide them through the gameplay, sometimes helping them to articulate their thoughts,” Harcourt said Variety. “But once they’re up and running into the game—two or three days in—they’re flying; they really get into the rhythm of how it works and how it plays out.”

Casting is not the same for everyone

Season 2’s Lisa Delcampo (who presented herself as her real-life boss, NSYNC’s Lance Bass) told Buzzfeed. In 2021, auditioning for The Circle was “probably different for everyone.”A Season 1 cast member attended her birthday party and helped her get her foot in the door.

Del campo stated that she sent a tape, took part in an interview, and answered questionnaires before finally being accepted.

“[The questions were like] tell us about yourself? Where did you grow up? What do you do for a living?”She explained. “Kind of like a job interview.”

Many Potential Players Are On Standby

The Circle filming begins with eight contestants. However, production has a steady supply of backups for the duration of filming. Harcourt said Variety between 20 and 25 players “are cleared to play the game,” However, replacements can only be made after a contestant has left. A female would replace another female, and a male would replace a male, but producers ultimately make their decision based on whether or not the substitute’s personality is a right fit for the current group’s dynamics.

Contestants On ‘The Circle’ You can really live in solitude

Joey Sasso was the Season 1 winner VultureCastmates were told that they could not access any electronic media other than the app.

“No, none of us had any cell phones,” He stated. “No music, no television, no nothing, which could be liberating in a really great way… We all struggled at certain points with, ‘Am I losing it right now?’”

Del campo stated that producers gave contestants cell phones to allow them to contact their families. The contestants were also granted one day of vacation to watch Netflix.

“There’s a day where we didn’t play—it was a rest day, probably for the production team more than us,”She explained. “We had that day off, and then we could watch Netflix, and we would tell the producer, ‘I want to watch this show.’”

Filming Each Season takes three weeks.

Interview with a 2020 candidate Decider Harcourt claimed that filming for American versions takes just over three months. The time the contestants spend in their apartments is much shorter.

“The players who entered at the beginning and made it all the way through to the final meal were in the Circle for 14 days,” He said in Us Weekly. Produced worked in two shifts, but the cameras stopped rolling after midnight.

Cast members may not be able to tell the difference between two weeks or two months.

“When you sign up, they tell you, we don’t tell you the day, we don’t tell you the time,” Sasso spoke out about the Hollywood Reporter. “That’s part of the mental game of kind of losing your shit and trying to keep it together.”

Producers place mental health first

Contestants can feel isolated and depressed when there is so little interaction with other people during filming. Producers do try their best to provide support for participants so that they’re feeling their best while competing.

Every castmate has a producer assigned to them who guides them through the game and provides some much-needed conversations. And according to Season 1’s Shubham Goel, a therapist was always available. Harcourt confirmed the same to Decider.

“It’s a game where you can’t see your opponents, not a test of solitary confinement!” He stated. “[They were called upon] whenever anyone felt stressed or just wanted someone to talk to who was outside the game.”

Contestants’ Access To Fresh Air Is Limited

Del campo claims that cast members were not allowed to access balconies in their apartments. Cast members could not go outside for fresh air, or to smoke, so they had to resort to the outdoor hot tub.

“I never went in the hot tub, but I would go get fresh air out there once or twice a day,” She spoke.

…But Visiting The Hot Tub Required Planning

Contestants couldn’t just exit their apartments at will. They had to contact producers via intercom in order to get access to the hot tub. To ensure that nobody would run into each other, the team coordinated.

“We have an ‘air traffic controller’ making sure only one player is ever traveling at a time, and they are always accompanied outside their flat,” Harcourt.

Contestants Use Downtime Differently

How do millennials and Gen Zers kill time for over two weeks when they’re denied Wi-Fi?

“They brought me a puzzle—which was so hard, I didn’t even finish it,” Delcampo. “I read a lot, and it was sucky because you couldn’t bring your Kindle in because it’s electronic. I’ve got so many books on there! They just would bring me books and I’m like, I need more books!”

Sasso told Vulture to calm his racing mind, he spent his days drawing.

“I’m a writer, so when I’m thinking of stuff, my brain is always working a mile a minute,” He stated. “If you’re lucky enough to stay in the game — especially with new people continually being added — you don’t know if people are being genuine. These things, they really start driving you crazy.”

They Ate Lavished with Good Food

Delivering food to your home is an option, but not for everyone. The Circle. Cast members are instead treated as rock stars.

“Before I went to the U.K., I got an email and they’re like, write down all the groceries that you want, said Del campo. “I was like, this is so fun!… I just thought that they wanted to know a list of my favorite things — but when I got to my hotel, they brought in everything on the list…

“When you are actually in the Circle, they still went off your list. I’m a big Diet Coke person, and I’d run out — so they would ask if I’d want more, and it would be there within an hour.”

Different Versions of ‘The Circle’ Diverse Strategies Are Key to Winning

We’re not the kind of people to stereotype based on nationality, but Harcourt had some interesting observations about why the U.S. version of The Circle it was more uplifting than other people.

“I loved the American cast,” He said Vulture. “They felt very morally centered. They don’t turn on each other strategically, and they are all true to themselves and true to their friendships… The Brits, on the other hand, would probably sell their grandmother for a prize.”

He continued, “Brazilians were all very suspicious of each other all the time, and the French were incredibly strategic, intelligent, calculating… It was incredibly interesting to have an insight into all these different cultures.”

Are you ‘The Circle’ Castmates Still Friends?

These friendships were formed. The Circle, they are still going strong. Take Sasso and Goel—the most unlikely bosom buddies to emerge from Season 1.

“People have been shocked about our friendship, but he’s the type of person I would actually be friends with in real life,” Sasso told Vulture.

“I could tell he came in and felt out of his element, which I respect so much ’cause I think it’s so big of any person to put themselves out there and take a leap into territory that they never would otherwise. He’s someone I would do absolutely anything for. I adore that kid.”