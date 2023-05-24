The NAACP Issued Travel Advice to Florida

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Florida in the wake of actions taken by the government there and Gov. Ron DeSantis “aggressive efforts to erase Black History and to restrict Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in Florida Schools.”

The NAACP issued its formal advisory Saturday Visit their site. “Florida has an open hostility toward African Americans and people of color, as well as LGBTQ+ persons. Please be aware that Florida is hostile to African Americans, other people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.

NAACP, a civil rights group, is not the first to warn travelers about visiting Florida. Recently, both the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida and League of United Latin American Citizens issued travel advisorys for Florida. CBS News reported.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson slammed DeSantis in the formal advisory, saying, “Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.”

DeSantis should announce his candidacy for President soon. He is expected to run against former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Johnson added in his statement that DeSantis “should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. “We’re not going to back down and we urge our allies join us in this battle for our nation’s soul.”

In January, Florida rejected a class on African American studies in the state’s public schools. The class was deemed “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value” by the Florida Department of Education, according to ABC News.

African American Studies in Public Schools was rejected by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Stop WOKE” Act, which was aimed to restrict race-related content in workplaces, schools and colleges, and specifically prohibits teaching critical race theory in schools.

“Once again, hate-inspired state leaders have chosen to put politics over people,” In the NAACP’s advisory statement, Chair of the NAACP Board of Directors Leon Russell said. The state of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis have waged a war on diversity and inclusion, and have rejected our shared identity to appeal to an extremist and dangerous minority.

According to Visit Florida, around 137.6 millions people will visit Florida by 2022.

CBS News stated that in 2021 visitors supported more than 1.75 million jobs, and contributed $101.9billion to the State’s economy.

DeSantis has not responded to Inside Edition Digital’s comment request.