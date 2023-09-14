The mysterious Nazca Lines were once a ‘landing strip for aliens’ in Peru, archaeologists claim.

Thanks to the “non-human” remains shown to Congress at the recent UFO hearing in Mexico, UFO enthusiasts are trying to unravel the mystery binding the Nazca Lines in Peru, which was once believed to be an “alien landing strip.”

The “alien corpses” were allegedly recovered from Cusco in Peru and if the claims are true, they are over 1000 years old. On September 12, the UFO Hearing was held in Mexico City. Some of the attendees were the same as those who attended the UFO Hearings in the United States.

Nazca Lines in Peru have been subject to ‘alien’ rumors

Geoglyphs were created more than 2, 000 years ago by the Nazac people. It is easiest to appreciate the massive scale of this view from space or at the foothills.

They were discovered by Peruvian archaeologist Toribio Mejía Xesspe in the 1920s, but the site has been explored by very few archeologists due to its size, which limits its complete visibility at ground level.

Nazca Lines was not only associated with geometric and animal figures but also extraterrestrial life. Reports NBC.

Among several rumors surrounding it, one suggests the humongous site could have been “an alien landing strip.” However, there’s no evidence to prove it was the point of arrival for spacecraft or any unidentified flying objects.

‘Alien’ mummies found in Nazca

There is no proof that the so-called aliens visited Nazca Lines, but Russian researchers claimed a few years ago that they recovered “alien mummies” from the town of Nazca.

The discovery of the mummified “non-human” remains by researchers from St. Petersburg in 2017 supported the possible existence of three-fingered creatures with a “different anatomical structure to humans.”

The Evening Standard Reports that Professor Konstantin Korotkov from the Russian National Research University told Sputnik news agency: “The tissue has biological nature and their chemical composition indicated that they are humans. Their DNA features 23 pairs of chromosomes, just like we have.”

However, the claims were brushed off as “fraud” by the World Congress of Mummy Studies, and the same was debunked by Metabunk with a detailed analysis of the said evidence.

What was the Mexican UFO Hearing about?

Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and Ufologist, led the briefing. The UFO investigators and fellow journalists presented before Congress the alleged “alien corpses” recovered in Cusco in Peru.

In addition to the results of the analysis conducted on the specimens, the briefing also displayed the X-rays of the “non-human” creatures and claimed that one of them had “eggs and ovaries.”

Hearings on the UAP were conducted with the participation of representatives of the Government, Congress and former American Pilot Ryan Graves.

It was hoped that the event would shed light on previously undisclosed facts about aliens, and encourage the government into investigating the claims. Neither the Mexican government or Congress has confirmed whether the results are accurate.