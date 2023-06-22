The Mrs Hinch fan base is going crazy for this 20p trick. It can be performed in under five minutes.

Cleaning the bathroom is not one of the most pleasant household tasks, but you have to do it.

Even after cleaning your toilet, a foul smell can linger.

1 It is claimed that this cleaning method will work wonders on your toilet Credit: Getty

Fans of Mrs Hinch’s cleaning hack can get rid of odours for just 29p.

A homeowner who posted on Facebook in the Mrs Hinch cleaning tips and tricks group has contacted us.

She said: “Can anyone help me I’ve tried everything to get rid of the awful urine smell in my loo?

“I’ve tried bicarbonate of soda, shaving foam, bleach, different toilet cleaners, toilet powder but nothing is shifting it.”

The cleaning experts recommended using white vinegar as a solution to the stink after she shared her issue on her social media page.

Try white vinegar. When we used to train puppies, this seemed effective,” a person stated.

The second person said: “White vinegar.” The table of the elements shows that it is the opposite to urine.

“It is a natural odour neutraliser as well. You’ll find the smell will be gone after 10 minutes.”

And another cleaning fan admitted he had a similar problem, he explained: “I had this same issue too, it was driving me mad.

“I’ve just tried white vinegar last night and there’s no longer any bad smell.”

According to keen cleaners the secret to using white vinaigrette is to leave it in the toilet long enough to make the smell vanish.

“Use white vinegar but make sure you’re letting it sit. Most of us spray the solution and then wipe it off within seconds.

One woman stated that the device needed to be left for a while to work properly.

You can buy a bottle of white vinegar in the supermarket for just 20p, which is much cheaper than any other type of toilet cleaner.