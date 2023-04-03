The most irritating passengers are revealed by airport security workers – Are you one?

A security guard at an airport has identified the most irritating passengers they have to deal with – are you one of them?

Eric Guthier is an American Transport Security Administration (TSA). He outlined the worst six types of people that he encounters regularly, and how to avoid becoming a bad flyer.

1 Eric Guthier is a security expert who revealed the worst six types of passengers that he had to deal with Credit: Getty

The ‘rulebreaker’ was first. This refers to customers who fail to pay close attention to rules that outline which items are allowed and what you can’t.

Eric shared his story Travel & Leisure These simple rules are so important that you will be “at top of the list of passengers annoyingly” if ignored.

Bag searches can be slowed down by items such as pocket knives and bottle openers.

TSA officials explained that there were “more bag searches.” [mean] Everyone will enjoy the slower lines

It would be a great idea for travelers to take a moment and go through their bag carefully before they go through security. This will ensure that they are efficient at getting through checkpoints.

Fliers flying with damaged luggage are the second group. This can require extra effort and time to verify.

Eric stated:[Those with] missing zipper tabs may cause problems.”

Sometimes, this is unavoidable. However, he suggested zip ties to temporarily fix it.

Overdressed travellers are another problem, particularly if it takes a long time to remove shoes and belts in order to pass scanners.

According to security experts, “Shoes and boots that have lots of laces can slow down the screening process.”

“Shirts and pants that have elaborate decoration (such as sequins), may increase the likelihood of secondary screening.”

He warned passengers against becoming impatient and said: “We want travelers to remember that we are there both for their safety and the safety of all others in the airport.

“At its end, we are just people who will go home to families the same way they did.”

Particularly for people who have their bags selected to be searched by hand. They are also asked the “standard set” of questions.

Eric said that the worst passengers on the plane are the ones who try to guess or avoid the questions.

He explained that the answer to our questions is greatly appreciated by owners who are honest and don’t assume they already know what we want.

Eric also revealed the worst kind of passenger: unorganized people.

He continued: “We prefer that passengers arrive in plenty of time and are well-organized. [and] Make sure they have all the necessary documents.

“When passengers are frenzied, worried, and disorganized, they tend to do things they wouldn’t normally do such as sending their pets through the X-ray.”