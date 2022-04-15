The Most Interesting Design Elements Of Betty White’s Carmel-by-the-Sea Home

Betty White’s death at the end of 2021 was devastating. The award-winning actress, animal welfare activist, and national treasure died just weeks before her 100th birthday.

The Golden Girls actress reportedly had two homes. The one in which she spent her last days was her five-bedroom Brentwood home in Los Angeles. Her other home is located in the quaint beach city of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Her favorite home was reportedly the one by the sea, which she built with her third husband, Allen Ludden.

The Carmel-by-the-Sea home is now up for sale for $7.9 million, as per TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The three-story waterfront home is hardly visible from the road, aside from the roof. However, the 3,600 square foot home has plenty of charm to offer and boasts magnificent views of the Pacific ocean.

Million Dollar Views

The Mary Tyler Moore alum’s home features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The home is flooded with natural light by the picture windows that take up the entirety of the backside of the home.

The home is dotted with large windows to take in the impressive landscape. (Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstate.com)

One notable design element includes light wood paneling over the walls and slanted ceilings throughout the first-floor main living areas. Of course, the massive stone fireplace in the living room serves as an excellent focal point without taking away from the breathtaking views.

The impressive stone fireplace in the living room (Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstate.com)

The spacious master bedroom on the second floor really lets the landscape shine. With hues of tan and cream, along with another unique fireplace, we could only imagine waking up to the stunning views available in that room!

The master bedroom focuses on the stunning views outdoors. (Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstate.com)

The attached master bathroom has an interesting layout that probably wouldn’t be seen in more modern designs. With soft green mosaic tiles and a traditional vanity mirror, it’s easy to picture White prepping for her day in this soft and dreamy bathroom.

Whites and soft greens dot the breezy master bathroom. (Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstate.com)

The charm continues outdoors with a stunning garden overlooking the sea. Spotted with perfectly trimmed bushes and colorful flowers, the cozy spot looks before for enjoying a good book and a cup of tea.

A charming back garden by the sea. (Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstate.com)

White and her husband, Allen Ludden, commissioned Richard Hicks to build the home, which was completed in 1981. Just a few days later, Ludden passed away from cancer. According to several reports, White would have preferred to live in her Carmel-by-the-Sea home for the duration of her life. However, because in-home care was more accessible in Los Angeles, she lived out her days in her Brentwood home.

There’s no surprise as to why she would have preferred the beach home. The cozy den with the stone fireplace (not to mention the views) alone is enough to entice most buyers. Plus, the home had some character that many mega-mansions of the stars today seem to lack.

