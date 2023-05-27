The most frightening night of my lifetime was when I mistakenly thought that a room at a hostel was a bed in a hotel

A few days after an unforgettable trip to Japan, I mistook a hostel for a hotel and experienced one of my most frightening nights as a solo young traveler.

2 Hotel rooms are typically more luxurious than those in motels, and they’re usually enclosed Credit: Getty Images – Getty

2 In contrast, most motels have a door that opens to the exterior. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

As I closed out 2017 and started the New Year, I traveled between New York City, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. After a stop in Los Angeles to spend a night, I continued on to Tokyo, Japan.

As I was returning to New York from Los Angeles, I stopped for two days to enjoy a Disneyland solo day.

When my plans to stay at a friend’s house fell through just before I left for the park, I booked the nearest hotel.

In my rush to save money, I compromised safety and ended up in a hotel instead of an Airbnb. Hotels.

Hotels are generally enclosed, whereas motels usually have just one level and are exposed to the outdoor.

The amenities in hotels are also more numerous, such as a bar and restaurant or pool.

While I was there, I became hyperaware of everything around me, including the fact that my door opened outwards, which means that the only thing that separated me from everyone else in the room is a small lock.

This was not the best option for a solo young traveler.

As cars were parked outside my door, and I saw people walking by, I felt terrified. I remember thinking: “Am I safe?” What am I supposed to do?

It was disappointing to me as I’m a very savvy traveler, but clearly I dropped the ball, and put myself into a dangerous situation, especially as a woman in her 20s.

After my arrival at midday, I stayed in my spacious room and ordered takeout. It was furnished well enough to make me feel comfortable.

Due to jetlag, I slept during the day. I also worried that I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night.

Disneyland is a safe and comfortable place where I spent my one full day.

The day was spent exploring the Disney Parks on my own.

The low cost of the hotel was not worth my anxiety.

The stay I had was quite enjoyable and I wouldn’t hesitate to book a motel in an emergency.