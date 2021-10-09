The Most Daring Outfits Worn by Female Rappers

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC, seen here in New York in 1992, received her stage name for wearing a condom on her eye.
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who passed away in 2002, wore a condom on her left eye in support of the group’s safe-sex message. Later on in her career, she switched to a black line under her eye.
TLC’s fashion was distinguished by their avant-garde, futuristic outfits, as seen here at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
Left Eye in particular made bold statements with her up-dos and famous under-eye marking.
Lil’ Kim wore this sheer and sequined rendition of the LBD at a benefit in New York City in 1998.
Pictured here with Giorgio Armani, Lil’ Kim and her fondness for risk-taking helped distinguish her place in fashion history forever.
One of the most iconic red carpet looks of all time, Lil’ Kim’s 1999 VMAs one-sleeved bodysuit was designed by Misa Hylton.
That seashell nipple pastie was only adhered with eyelash glue and prayer.
Lil’ Kim was the poster girl for “If you’ve got it, flaunt it” at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Awards.
This barely there bodysuit, complete with fur wrist warmers, a rhinestone thong, and Swarovski embellishments, was designed by Misa Hylton, who drew inspiration from designer Nija Battle’s furs.