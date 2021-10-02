The Most Amazing Outfits Meghan Markle Wore during Her NYC Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry concluded their trip to New York with a live broadcast of Global Citizen Live, an international concert event held in various locations across the globe.





Meghan Markle speaks onstage at Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021.



For the warmer weather in New York City, she wore a Maison Valentino embellished shift dress that cost $4,500.

“My wife and I believe the way you are born should not dictate your ability to survive,”According to Prince Harry, he told the crowd that Prince Harry had spoken. Us Weekly.

“Especially when the treatments exist to keep you safe,”Markle was added.