The Moment Kylie Jenner Wishes KUWTK Cameras Didn’t Capture

Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi a secret, but she’s doing things differently this time around. She was an open book when Vogue magazine stopped by for their “73 Questions” series and was happy to chat about her second pregnancy.

When asked about her baby name, she was coy. “Well, we need to find out the gender first. And we decided to wait,” She replied. Her pregnancy cravings were surprisingly relatable: “Frozen yogurt and In-N-Out. Always.” When it comes to breakfast, don’t expect Kylie to drink a superfood smoothie or eat avocado toast. Her favorite breakfast is “something sweet like a cinnamon roll or coffee cake.” Meanwhile, “Stormi loves her breakfast potatoes.”

Kylie couldn’t help but smile when she was asked about how Stormi felt about becoming a big sister. “She is very excited to be a big sister,” She was a gushy diva. We are hoping Kylie continues to keep us updated on this pregnancy.