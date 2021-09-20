The Missing Influencer Gabby Petito white campervan seen at national park campsite even before her Body Found.

The white campervan of missing influencer Gabby Petito was spotted in footage taken at a national park before a body was found during searches today.

The missing influencer Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie used to travel cross-country, the white campervan, was spotted after a family found it in their holiday footage. A body has now been found in the search for the influencer.

Today, the FBI confirmed that a body with the same description as Gabby had been discovered at Grand Teton National Park.

Official identification of this body is still to take place.

Gabby’s family claimed that the FBI knew of an August 27 video showing the influencer’s converted camper at Spread Creek Dispersed Camp Area.

She and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, traveled in the camper cross-country to visit America’s western national parks.

Gabby had not been heard from since her last text message to her mother on August 30, and Mr. Laundrie returned home to Florida.

She was reported her missing on September 11.

Before the new video, Ms. Petito’s family knew that she had left Utah on August 24, en route to Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

Nicole Schmidt, Ms. Petito’s mother, spoke with her daughter that day on Facetime. This was the last time she knew her exact location.

Nicole is not confident if her daughter sent the messages.

Ground searchers discovered the body at Spread Creek campsite near Grand Teton.

In a press conference, Charles Jones of FBI Denver said that remains matching Gabby’s description were found at the park.

Jones confirmed that the family of Gabby had been informed.

Florida cops are also searching an area of swampland searching for Mr. Laundrie, who was reported missing earlier this week.

A spokesperson for North Port Police Department, Josh Taylor, says Brian could hide in those swamps “for months.”

“It’s muddy, it’s wet, there are a few unpaved dirt roads that are out there running along the power lines,” Mr. Taylor stated.

“You could be out here for months if you wanted,” He added.

A family spotted the white van of the couple in the video taken at the same camping area between 6 and 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Florida cops are currently searching through swampland where Gabby’s partner Brian Laundrie is suspected to be

“We had passed by a white van with Florida Plates,” the family said.

“We noticed it because we are originally from Florida and wanted to stop and say hi.”

“When we passed the van, all the lights were off, and it didn’t look like anyone was there. We ended up leaving because we couldn’t find a spot,” They continued.

“PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE! If you were in the area around this time, check ALL of your footage! You could have some video of her van!!!!!!”

The FBI echoed the family’s appeal and asked people who were in the campsite area between August 27-30 to get in touch with them if they saw the van.

The 2012 Ford Transit had several stickers on the back and a Florida number plate, reading QFTG03.

Gabby’s family shared the video via the Find Gabby Facebook page before a body was discovered.

“We believe this is the van for multiple reasons,” Her family wrote.

“Please do not clog up the tip line with the same video. This is in the hands of the right people.

“We appreciate your kind words. That is why we asked people to review old photos and videos.

Protesters gathered outside Mr. Laundrie’s home at the end of last week, demanding he cooperates with investigators trying to track down his missing partner.

Police visited the Laundrie home Friday to discover that he last was seen in a swampy natural reserve near North Port, Florida.

According to his family, he traveled to the reserve with only a backpack.

The vehicle was discovered at the home of the Laundrie family.

“Certainly, we prepare for all different possibilities, but our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port,” Mr. Taylor said.

The FBI and local police joined forces to search the swamp.

North Port Police Department said they are treating Mr. Laundrie, a person of interest, as such.